Cleveland city employee charged for allegedly raping woman

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland city employee has been indicted on multiple charges for the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman on multiple occasions.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court records, Alexander D. Lackey, 35, is charged with the following:

Three counts of sexual battery, which are third-degree felonies

Five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies

Domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor

The assaults allegedly occurred between Oct. 20, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2020, court records state. The domestic violence charge is from January 2021.

Lackey is Cleveland's International Affairs Coordinator. He is currently relieved from duty with pay, according to the city.

The investigation

Authorities started an investigation after police responded to Lackey's home in Cleveland in early January for a domestic violence incident involving the 19-year-old woman.

According to a Cleveland police report, Lackey and the woman got into an argument and physical altercation in which he pushed her and then slammed a door into her while stomping on her bare foot. He then allegedly sprayed air freshener in her face and poured water on her and called her a "stupid whore."

The report states the woman was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said they later learned Lackey had allegedly assaulted her multiple times at his home.

The police report said Lackey started dating the 19-year-old three years ago, and the two have lived together for more than a year. The two met through her mother, whom Lackey dated prior to his relationship with the 19-year-old, according to police.

The woman told authorities that Lackey said if she called police about the matter, "her immigration papers would be expired and that she would have to go back to Mexico."

Lackey has an arraignment scheduled for April 13 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

According to Tyler Sinclair, public information officer for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Lackey was brought up on charges via a secret indictment because authorities determined he was a flight risk due to his role as an international affairs coordinator for Cleveland—a role that requires global travel.

Lackey was booked into the Cuyahoga County Correction Center on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

City employment

According to Cleveland payroll records, Lackey was hired as a special assistant to Mayor Frank Jackson on Dec. 14, 2014. He makes around $67,000 in his role as the city's International Affairs Coordinator.

City responds

The City of Cleveland issued the following statement regarding Lackey's indictment:

"The City of Cleveland was made aware of felony charges against Government and International Affairs Manager Alex Lackey. On Monday, March 29, 2021, pursuant to Civil Service Rule 9.20 (B), Alex Lackey was relieved of duty with pay for allegations of misconduct until the pre-disciplinary hearing is held. A pre-disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled for the week of April 12.



The City of Cleveland will maintain the confidentiality and privacy of all City employees until due process is afforded and/or the matter is adjudicated."

The City of Cleveland provided Lackey's personnel file and other information quickly but refused an on-camera interview.

