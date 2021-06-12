Cleveland city pools reopen at limited capacity for the summer

CLEVELAND — Families in Cleveland can now cool down this summer at the city’s pools which reopened Saturday.

They were closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was cold! 10 out of 10!” said 12-year-old Joshua, who went swimming Saturday at Halloran Park.

All of the city’s pools, including Halloran Park, will have limited capacity to keep swimmers safe, but those we spoke to don’t mind. They’re just happy to have the pools back.

“Last year, it was kind of tough because nothing was open so you know we would probably go to the beach or something like that, but this is more convenient,” said Leaundre Coats, who also went swimming at Halloran Park. “So I'm pretty excited that they opened up because it just gives kids the opportunity to just have fun and stay out of trouble.”

The city’s outdoor pools and spray parks will be open through the second week of August, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 7:30 p.m.

A list of the city’s pools can be found here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.