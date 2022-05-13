Cleveland Clinic announces plans to build 1-million-square-foot Neurological Institute

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced plans to build a 1-million-square-foot Neurological Institute building in addition to renovations at facilities in Ohio, Florida and London. It’s part of an investment of $1.3 billion in capital projects, the clinic announced Friday.

On the main campus in Cleveland, the Neurological Institute building will be built and the Cole Eye Institute will be expanded. The clinic said these projects will add about 7,500 direct jobs to the area.

The Neurological Institute building will include inpatient and outpatient care, along with imaging and surgical services and research laboratories to "investigate the function of the human brain and innovation labs to develop neurological treatments."

The clinic said the institute will bring caregivers and services under one roof. Work on this project will begin this year, with the first patient expected to be seen in 2026.

"This will enable collaboration between medical professionals and scientists to better serve patients, foster discovery and cures, and attract the next generation of caregivers," the clinic said.

The building will be located between East 86th and East 90th streets.

The “P” building, which houses the surgery center on the corner of East 90th Street and Carnegie Avenue, and the attached parking garage, will be demolished to make room for the institute. The clinic said operations in the P and PL buildings are being transitioned to other locations on the main campus.

The Cleveland Play House will be removed. Once it’s gone, this area will initially be used to support the building of the new neurological building where all equipment and vehicles will be contained on the Cleveland Clinic property during construction.

Across the main campus on Euclid Avenue, there will be 15,000 square feet of space added to the Cole Eye Institute. The completion of the expansion is set for the end of 2025.

Other capital projects of note include:

Mentor Hospital, scheduled to open in 2023

Fairview Hospital renovations to address patient and caregiver needs

Weston Hospital in Florida, expansion of top floor of bed tower

London Hospital in the United Kingdom, which opened in March 2022



In addition to the new buildings, the clinic said it’s working with community partners to bring a $52.8 million Meijer grocery market and apartment complex to the area to address food insecurity in the neighborhood.

“Our services have never been in greater demand,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in a news release. “These projects reflect the needs of our organization and will ensure cutting-edge care for the next generation of patients. By building, partnering and innovating with technology, we are preparing current and future caregivers to deliver the best care.”

The announcement of the capital projects comes after the recent investments from the state and the clinic in the Cleveland Innovation District.

