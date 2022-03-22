Cleveland Clinic approved to open concierge lounge at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday allowing the Cleveland Clinic to open a concierge lounge at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The clinic will be allowed a three-year lease to rent space at the airport for the purpose of operating a concierge lounge for arriving and departing patients of the clinic.

Patients who are arriving or departing will be met in the lounge, or the gate, by a greeter and connected to ground transportation, lodging and highlights of Cleveland.

While the service will focus on clinic patients, it will be opened to other passengers at Hopkins.

The concierge will be 480 square feet and will be located on Concourse B.

