Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic once again has been ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital for heart care in the nation for the 27th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings.

“Cleveland Clinic was founded 100 years ago on the belief that physicians should work together as a team to serve the welfare of patients. A century later, the organization remains a team of teams focused solely on the patient,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic in a statement. “Even in the most difficult of times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers rose to the occasion to provide the highest quality care to patients. Rankings like these by U.S. News affirm our caregivers’ continued dedication to providing patients with the best care anywhere – no matter the challenges.”

Ten of the clinic’s specialties ranked in the top 10:

Cardiology & heart surgery— No. 1

Geriatrics— No. 2

Rheumatology — No. 2

Urology— No. 2

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery— No. 3

Gynecology— No. 3

Cancer— No. 5

Pulmonology & Lung surgery— No. 5

Neurology and Neurosurgery— No. 7

Orthopedics— No. 7

Ophthalmology— No. 10.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center ranked No. 3 in Ohio and No. 2 in Cleveland overall.

The data used in the 2021-22 edition of the report were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began after the data collection period ended, according to a news release.

U.S. News & World Report said the rankings are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival, discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

“Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News.

To read the full report and see rankings by specialties, click HERE.

