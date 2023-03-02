Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek for second year in a row

CLEVELAND — For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the number two hospital in the world by Newsweek.
Newsweek ranked seven other Cleveland Clinic locations among the best hospitals in the United States:
- Cleveland Clinic – 2.
- Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – 38.
- Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital – 45
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital – 87.
- Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – 110.
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital – 329.
“The world's best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research,” said Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club.”
The rankings are based on surveys and data from more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester ranked as the No. 1 hospital in the world.