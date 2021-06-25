Watch
Cleveland Division of Fire offering reward on info of arson fire at home on East 55th Street

The Cleveland Division of Fire.
Fire officials investigating arson fire at a vacant home on East 55th Street on Friday, June 25.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 11:07:43-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is offering a reward for information on an arson fire on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a vacant house on East 55th Street, just north of Harvard, in Cleveland for a report of a fire.

Pictures taken by Cleveland fire officials show the fire destroyed a portion of the house.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators at 216-252-7463.

