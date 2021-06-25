Cleveland Division of Fire offering reward on info of arson fire at home on East 55th Street

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is offering a reward for information on an arson fire on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a vacant house on East 55th Street, just north of Harvard, in Cleveland for a report of a fire.

Pictures taken by Cleveland fire officials show the fire destroyed a portion of the house.

CLEFIRE Investigators believe this morning’s fire at 3949 E.55th was arson. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2500 for information leading to a conviction related to this fire. Please call (216) 252-7463 to provide anonymous tips. pic.twitter.com/cjJMrPPabc — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 25, 2021

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators at 216-252-7463.

