Cleveland Division of Police auctioning off approximately 40 vehicles Saturday, April 30

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, April 30, the Cleveland Division of Police will auction off vehicles that have been abandoned or forfeited by the City of Cleveland.

The public is invited to bid on these vehicles at the auction held at the Cleveland Division of Police Impound Lot #2, located at 4300 Bradley Road, in Cleveland. The event will take place rain or shine.

The impound lot opens at 8 a.m., which will give the public a chance to view the available vehicles. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.

Approximately 40 vehicles will be up for auction. All sales are final. The vehicles come with no warranties or guarantees.

Police said there is a 10% cash down payment for the winning bid and the remainder of the cost is due within a week of the auction.

Profits generated from the sale will go to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is used to purchase items and to fund law enforcement investigations.

The fund has been used to purchase items like personal body armor, computers, technology for patrol cars and has helped fund investigations involving crimes against children.

For more information, the public can contact the Cleveland Division of Police Custodial Unit at 216-623-5342.

