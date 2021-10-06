Watch
Cleveland Division of Police investigating a homicide at gas station on St. Clair Avenue

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of homicide on St. Clair Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 06:42:37-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday.

Scene of homicide on St. Clair Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Officers responded to a gas station on East 115th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

St. Clair Avenue is closed from East 114th Street to East 117th Street as investigators log and collect shell casings in the street.

A spokesperson for EMS said a male was shot and died at the scene at approximately 11 p.m.

This is the same gas station where News 5 crews reported a homicide at the same location.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update with more information as it becomes available.

