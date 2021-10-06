Cleveland Division of Police investigating a homicide at gas station on St. Clair Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide on St. Clair Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Officers responded to a gas station on East 115th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

St. Clair Avenue is closed from East 114th Street to East 117th Street as investigators log and collect shell casings in the street.

St. Clair closed from E114 to E117 for a homicide investigation at the Marmrita gas station. Casings in the street that need to be logged and collected before St. Clair can reopen. One dead in the parking lot. Radio indicated a second victim showed up at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/51thkfQJaM — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 6, 2021

A spokesperson for EMS said a male was shot and died at the scene at approximately 11 p.m.

This is the same gas station where News 5 crews reported a homicide at the same location.

Last year the same gas station just a week shy of a year...see earlier Tweet https://t.co/YEnFDOXIkH — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 6, 2021

This is a developing story. News 5 will update with more information as it becomes available.

