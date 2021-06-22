Cleveland Division of Police reminding residents celebratory gunfire is still illegal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is giving its annual reminder to residents that celebratory gunfire is still illegal and residents should leave fireworks to the experts.

Cleveland police municipal codes involving fireworks and unnecessary noise will be strictly enforced.

Fireworks pose a serious threat when not handled properly and cause many fires and severe injuries each year. Illegal fireworks pose an even greater threat to those using or storing them and to revelers. Illegal fireworks are notoriously unreliable and dangerous, and can quickly turn a holiday into a tragic day. The vast majority of injuries occur during the weeks leading up to and following the Fourth of July. For a safe and fun Fourth of July, leave the fireworks to the experts. The discharge of, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks (except novelty or trick fireworks) is illegal in the City of Cleveland.

Celebratory gunfire is not only illegal, it is also extremely dangerous. “What goes up must come down,” firing weapons irresponsibly can cause death, serious injury and damage to property. Anyone found to be discharging a firearm within city limits can be arrested.

Unnecessary noise complaints will be investigated and violators will be cited: “The discharge of, ignition, or explosion of any fireworks, except novelty or trick fireworks” is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Violations of this section after having been warned within 36 hours of a second occurrence are a misdemeanor of the third degree. Violations of this section during any dates of June 15 through July 15 inclusive are a misdemeanor of the third degree. These violations include setting off “smoke bombs” and noisemakers like “M 1000s.”

The Cleveland Animal Protective League also issued a reminder on safety tips pet owners should take to keep their dogs safe during fireworks.

Owners should make sure pets are inside and not tied up outside. Owners can also turn on background noise like music or TV to distract them from the outside.

Citizens can anonymously report complaints and crimes to CrimeStoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

