Cleveland family desperate for answers after loved one's murder

CLEVELAND — Labor Day evening on Cleveland’s eastside, Teresa Bizzell was in the midst of cooking a holiday dinner for her kids when just that quickly she lost one of them.

“I heard the shooting. I called my son on the phone and he didnt answer so I knew it was him,” said Bizzell. “I had to walk to the corner and see my son getting put in an ambulance.”

24-year-old Ryan Bizzell was shot and killed back in September, family members say based on the stories they've heard, Ryan was not the intended target.

"It’s unfair, he didn’t deserve this,” said Ryan’s sister Sada Bizzell. “He could walk around the neighborhood and every time you see him, he’s with the dog or smiling, he wants disrespectful or anything."

The shooting happened near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue, three months later, police say there are still no arrests and no leads, just condolences and a room still sitting the same way Ryan left it with his ashes nearby.

“You can walk out that door and see it,” said Teresa. “I catch the bus every day and see him and tell him I love him.”

“Ryan didn’t do anything,” said Sada. “Ryan was literally the life of everything."

The 24-year-old's murder joins the list of unsolved murders in our community, and his loved ones add to the number of family members still waiting for answers.

But if you do know anything about this case, Bizzell’s family wants you to say something.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said Sada. “I’m hurt, I’m torn, I’m broken, I’m shattered, a big piece of me is gone now and it’s no coming back.”

Watch live and local news any time:

Newsfeed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.