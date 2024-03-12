Cleveland fashion designer gives hospital gowns a makeover

CLEVELAND — A fashion designer from Cleveland has created a new line of hospital gowns that are both functional and fashionable.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Diane Linston about what makes her hospital gowns different from traditional hospital gowns.

"These gowns they are very lightweight, they're stretchable, very cool, very comfortable," said Linston.

That's not all, though. Linston's hospital gowns also have words of inspiration on them.

"You gotta just look down at that gown and say, okay, determination. I'm determined. Hope. I believe I'm going to get well. " said Linston.

Linston knows what a difference those words can make. In 2010, she was in and out of the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare cranial nerve disorder and needed brain surgery.

"I remember praying, like Lord, if you give me one more chance, I'm going to make a difference," said Linston.

Linston came up with the concept of motivational hospital gowns with help from her close friend, Lady Gilmore.

The gowns are manufactured at Linston's company in Cleveland.

She said the response from the medical community has been wonderful.

"We'll push in about 50 facilities by the end of the year, from major hospitals to nursing homes. rehabs," said Linston.

Linston will pitch her line of hospital gowns on ABC's Shark Tank in May.

If you'd like to purchase a gown, click here.