Cleveland FBI looking for man who robbed Huntington Bank Saturday morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI is investigating a robbery that happened Saturday at Huntington Bank, 10001 Chester Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the man approached a bank teller, "made verbal demands for money, produced a bag, and directed the teller to place the money in a bag."

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen going north on East 101st Street.

The man is described as a white male in his 20s wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans and white and gray shoes. He also was wearing a mask and has tattoos.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-Ohio or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

