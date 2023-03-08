Cleveland files lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia after rise in car thefts

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced that the city will be filing a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia to help combat the rise in car thefts.

The city filed the lawsuit late Tuesday evening for their failure to install industry-standard anti-theft technology.

Bibb said that the money will go toward law enforcement recouping the spending they've used to combat these incidents of stolen vehicles in the city.

"Today's lawsuit shows that Kia and Hyundai have been prioritizing profits over people and profits over safety," Bibb said.

In January, 60% of stolen vehicles in the city were either Kia or Hyundais, Bibb said. From October to December 2022, over 1,200 of the stolen vehicles were Kia or Hyundais.

This lawsuit comes after Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution on Monday night urging the Bibb administration to file suit against the auto giants.

The surge in stolen Kias and Hyundais, which was prompted by a series of videos posted on TikTok and the absence of ignition interlock systems, has been a drain on police resources in Cleveland and across the country.

According to the resolution unanimously passed by Council on Monday night, the city has had to expend more resources to investigate the thefts, respond to criminal activity associated with and stemming from the thefts, and assess the destruction of property that has occurred as a result of the thefts.

The dramatic increase in reported auto theft in the city comes as local police departments nationwide have reported similar increases, largely due to the absence of anti-theft devices in certain Kias and Hyundais that have long been standard for other automakers.

When installed, the anti-theft devices, which are called passive immobilizers, prevent a car from being started unless the ignition system is matched with a unique key. This matching is typically orchestrated by corresponding computer chips in both the key and the ignition.

