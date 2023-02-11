Cleveland Police giving out steering wheel locks amid rise in Kia, Hyundai thefts

Cleveland is one of the cities across the country that has been plagued by the rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in recent months. To combat this, the Cleveland Division of Police is providing steering wheel locks to residents who own those brands of vehicles.

"The devices were donated to the Division of Police courtesy of KIA through the efforts of First District Commander Jarod Schlacht," the department said.

The security devices are available on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last. In order to receive one, you must be a resident of Cleveland who is employed full-time.

Here's the full list of requirements to get a steering wheel lock:



Must present vehicle for inspection together with the vehicle's registration and/or title.

2015 - 2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicle

Only cars that start with a key (not a push-button start) are eligible

Must provide proof of residency and/or proof of full-time employment in the city of Cleveland.

State issued identification

Bills (utilities, taxes, etc) showing Cleveland residency

Pay stubs showing full-time employment within the city of Cleveland

Only one device will be issued per vehicle.

For those who meet the requirements, the devices can be picked up at the following police locations:

First District

3895 West 130th St.

Second District

3481 Fulton Road

Third District

4501 Chester Ave.

Fourth District

9333 Kinsman Road

Fifth District

881 East 152nd St.

