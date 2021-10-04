Watch
Cleveland Fire responds to blaze at vacant former group home

Sam McKinney
Posted at 9:07 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 21:07:32-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a fire at a former group home in the area of East 130th Street and Kinsman Road early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were called to the 10300 block of Kinsman Road and found a large two-story house ablaze.

The house was formerly a group home but was vacant at the time of the fire, Cleveland Fire said.

Fire crews found heavy fire on the second floor which had spread above the ceilings under the roof. Fire crews said the old insulation fueled the flames.

The material burning and the fire spreading to the area under the roof made the flames difficult to battle and with no life concerns or concern about the stability of the building, Cleveland Fire approached the fire with a slow and methodical approach.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

