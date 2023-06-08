Cleveland firefighter injured while fighting fire at vacant home

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland firefighter was injured while fighting a fire in a vacant house on West 69th Street on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. by Cleveland Fire. The firefighter who was injured was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

