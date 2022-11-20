Cleveland firefighter struck in hit and run while responding to crash on I-90 eastbound

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland firefighter was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At 8:15 p.m., crews responded to a scene involving a flipped vehicle. While responding, a Cleveland firefighter was struck by a separate car that fled the scene.

The firefighter was transported to University Hospitals. Their condition is unknown.

The vehicle involved in the crash is a white Chevrolet Malibu with front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to call 911.

