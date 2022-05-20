Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at FirstEnergy substation

CLEVELAND — Firefighters in Cleveland responded to a FirstEnergy substation for a fire Friday evening.

The substation is located in the 2400 block of East 55th Street.

Cleveland police have closed down roads in the area.

FirstEnergy said about 4,700 customers are without power currently. The company has crews on site to make repairs after firefighters extinguish the fire. Power is estimated to be restored by 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

