Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at St. Rocco Parish School

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to St. Rocco Parish School Saturday evening for a fire.

The church and school is located in the 3200 block of Fulton Avenue.

Be advised. *Avoid the area. Happening now. #Clevelandfirefighters battle a fire atSt. Rocco’s church. 3200 block of Fulton avenue. pic.twitter.com/0IR63ZaKb8 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) June 19, 2021

The fire department asks that motorists avoid the area.

Firefighters haven't said what may have caused the fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

