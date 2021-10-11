Watch
Cleveland firefighters respond to vehicle engulfed in flames at East Side gas station

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
A vehicle engulfed in flames at a gas station on East 55th Street.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 07:36:18-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a gas station where a car went up in flames near the gas pumps Monday.

Crews responded at a gas station on East 55th Street and Payne Avenue.

News 5’s Overnight News Tracker was at the gas station where flames were seen coming from the car.

Firefighters asked the crowd who gathered at the gas station to come forward and claim it, but no one did.

A vehicle engulfed in flames at a gas station on East 55th Street.

The fire was put out and eventually, it will be towed from the gas station.

No further information has been released.

