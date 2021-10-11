Cleveland firefighters respond to vehicle engulfed in flames at East Side gas station

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a gas station where a car went up in flames near the gas pumps Monday.

Crews responded at a gas station on East 55th Street and Payne Avenue.

News 5’s Overnight News Tracker was at the gas station where flames were seen coming from the car.

I don't normally go to car fires. I do however go to them if they're at a gas station. CPD asking the crowd who owns the car and no one claimed it... just another night pic.twitter.com/UALyegVLkh — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 11, 2021

Firefighters asked the crowd who gathered at the gas station to come forward and claim it, but no one did.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A vehicle engulfed in flames at a gas station on East 55th Street.

The fire was put out and eventually, it will be towed from the gas station.

No further information has been released.

