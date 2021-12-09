Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Cleveland firefighters responding to 'well involved' fire at 2-story vacant building

items.[0].image.alt
The Cleveland Division of Fire.
FGK7yYqXIAsfr1w.jpeg
FGK7yYpXIAcz3kk.jpeg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 09:05:49-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters are responding to a vacant two-story building fire on East 65th Street Thursday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

A vacant building located at East 65th Street and Hoppensack in the 2nd Battalion is "well involved," according to the division.

A large cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the building as firefighters work on an exterior attack.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?