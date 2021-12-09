Cleveland firefighters responding to 'well involved' fire at 2-story vacant building

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters are responding to a vacant two-story building fire on East 65th Street Thursday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

A vacant building located at East 65th Street and Hoppensack in the 2nd Battalion is "well involved," according to the division.

A large cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the building as firefighters work on an exterior attack.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-Story Vacant Industrial Building at E.65/Hoppensack in 2nd Battalion. Well involved. Exterior (defensive) attack for now. Chief has called for additional ladder company. Crews are working… pic.twitter.com/26p50rMlFh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 9, 2021

