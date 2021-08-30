Cleveland Heights man dies in a motorcycle crash involving party bus in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Heights man operating a motorcycle died in a crash involving a party bus in Cleveland Saturday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The motorcyclist, later identified by the medical examiner as Quentin D. Longino, 45, of Cleveland Heights, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a 25-year-old female passenger.

Police said Longino was traveling east on West Huron Road above the posted speed limit.

His motorcycle struck the back of a 2014 Ford E-450 party bus which was stopped in traffic in the eastbound lanes of West Huron Road.

Longino was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger received serious injuries and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

There were no injuries reported by the bus driver or the 18 passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

