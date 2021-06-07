Cleveland International Film Festival accepting entries for 46th annual event

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland International Film Festival is calling on all filmmakers to submit films of any genre and from any country for the 46th Annual Cleveland International Film Festival scheduled for March 30 through April 10, 2022.

Any filmmaker with a completed production date after June 1, 2020, is eligible for consideration.

CIFF 46 will be held at the festival’s new and permanent home in Playhouse Square, the largest performing arts center outside New York City.

Organizers said CIFF 46 will consist of hundreds of films, post-film conversations and Q&As with filmmakers, balloting and awards with cash prizes for feature and short films.

The Cleveland International Film Festival is one of the few festivals in the world that is Academy Award qualifying for all three categories of short films: live action, animated and documentary.

“The Cleveland International Film Festival is excited to reinvent itself once again as we plan our first hybrid Festival – in person and online. CIFF continues to evolve because of the hearts and hands of our community, which unflinchingly hold us up,” said Marcie Goodman, CIFF executive director.

The CIFF 45, which took place April 7-20, presented 117 feature films and 182 short films from 63 countries to a national audience of 102,432 viewers.

Click here to find out how to submit for next year's film festival.

