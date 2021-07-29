Cleveland man among 5 winners to receive free flights through United's 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident was among five lucky winners of United Airline’s “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, giving each winner the chance to fly anywhere in the world where United flies with a companion over the course of the next year.

Robert Simicak, of Cleveland, received a personal call from United Captain CJ Charlton, who delivered the exciting news.

United’s sweepstakes was part of an ongoing effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-10 vaccination and encourage United’s MileagePlus loyalty members to upload their vaccine records to United.

More than 1 million people uploaded their vaccine documents to United’s app and website for their shot at winning a year of travel.

Simicak said he plans to travel to national parks around the U.S. with his wife, who is a frontline healthcare worker in Cleveland.

The other winners announced were:



Ashley Cronkhite from Bradenton, FL

Sean Husmoe from Goodyear, AZ

Lauren Aldredge from Oakland CA

Lauren M. from San Francisco, CA

“We were proud to do our part to encourage more Americans to get their shot and were thrilled by the overwhelming response we received. This prize clearly struck an emotional chord with our customers, as the opportunity to travel and connect with people and places that matter most is something that clearly has been missed during the pandemic,” said United’s CEO, Scott Kirby. “I’d like to extend my personal gratitude to everyone who entered the sweepstakes and more importantly, made the decision to get vaccinated.”

Since May, the airline has launched new flights to Greece, Iceland, South Africa, Ghana and Croatia, and has resumed service as countries like Italy, Portugal, Spain and France re-opened to vaccinated travelers or travelers with a negative COVID test.

