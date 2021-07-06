Cleveland man charged for calling police, threatening to kill congresswoman multiple times

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man has been charged with threatening to kill a United States congresswoman during a call he made to multiple police departments, according to an affidavit.

David Staudohar is accused of calling the St. Helena Police Department in California on November 13, 2020, identifying himself as "Diamond Dave." While speaking with a dispatcher in a recorded conversation, Staudohar threatened to kill the congresswoman, the affidavit indicates. The identity of the congresswoman is redacted in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Staudohar said he wanted to "collect his money" from the congresswoman. He said he was going to fly to Stockton, California, take a limo to "Mount St. Helens" and was then going to wait for the congresswoman and "blow her f****** brains out."

Authorities obtained information associated with the phone number that called the St. Helena Police Department and connected it to Staudohar, who placed the threatening call from Cleveland.

That same day, Staudohar is accused of calling the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky to again threaten to kill the congresswoman, according to the affidavit.

"I just ordered a hit on [the congresswoman] in Washington D.C. There’s five people coming down from New York that they’re going to put a bullet in the back of her head," Staudohar is accused of saying on the call. “Well, I’m gonna kill that Mafioso b****, she’s committing treason against the United States of America. We’re going to cap her a**, the mafia is going to take care of everything; don’t you worry about anything, okay.”

The affidavit indicates Staudohar called the Dallas Police Department later that evening and again said he had "ordered a hit" against the congresswoman.

On Nov. 17, 2020, FBI agents called Staudohar regarding the calls, and during the interview with agents, he said he understood that he could not make threats against someone's life.

Staudohar was interviewed in person on Nov. 24, 2020 by the same FBI agents, and he had given his word to stop making threats against the congresswoman or anyone else or he could face charges.

On June 24, 2021, Staudohar is accused of calling the St. Helena Police Department again, this time voicing even more aggressive threats at the congresswoman. calling himself a "veteran and a patriot" in the conversation.

“You tell that dirty f****** c*** I’m gonna work her over with brass knuckles. By the time I’m done with her, her face is gonna look like a f****** 10lb bag of hamburger," Staudohar is accused of saying in the call. "I'm a veteran and a patriot. And the Democratic f******* party is f****** overthrowing America. And by the time I’m done - Listen to me. I am gonna beat [the congresswoman] to death, with brass knuckles."

Call records show all of the calls came from the same 216 number and cell towers indicate all of the calls were made from Cleveland.

Staudohar has been charged with interstate threatening communications and could face fines and/or up to five years of prison if convicted.

