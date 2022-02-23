Cleveland man sentenced for sexually assaulting social worker conducting welfare check at his apartment

CLEVELAND — Kenneth Graves, 59, of Cleveland, has been sentenced to a prison term of 15 to 20-and-a-half years for the rape and attempted murder of a social worker who visited his apartment for a welfare check in June 2021, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Graves pleaded guilty to rape, attempted murder, gross sexual imposition, felonious assault and kidnapping earlier this month.

The attack happened on June 4, 2021 at his apartment. The prosecutor's office said the 64-year-old social worker went to Graves' apartment as part of her employment and was punched, suffocated and raped at knife-point.

Following the attack, the woman was able to leave the apartment and call police. Graves was later arrested at the scene.

After his release, Graves will be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender every 90 days for life.

“This man violently attacked and assaulted a social worker,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This horrible crime has forever changed the victim’s life and I hope this conviction and sentence provides some justice for her.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.