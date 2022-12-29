Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on 2022, policing in Cleveland, and what next year will bring

CLEVELAND — Just days shy of one year in office, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently sat down to talk with News 5 anchor Rob Powers about the highs and lows in City Hall so far.

Powers started out saying, “running for mayor is different that being mayor,” to which Bibb replied, “Yes it is.”

Powers: “Is it everything you thought it would be?”

Bibb: “More.”

Powers: “In a good way or bad?”

Bibb: “In a great way. I truly believe this will be the most important, best job I will have in my entire life.”

They talked about education, and the mayor’s vision for advancement during his 2nd year in office. Bibb also believes the United States is hitting a post-COVID era ripe for mid-sized cities, and Cleveland can lead the way.

“I get excited because everyone talks about the East Coast and the West Coast… but it’s time to talk about America’s North Coast,” Bibb said.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on first year in office

Powers and Bibb focused on policing the city in the second installment of the interview.

Mayor Justin Bibb talks policing and what's coming in 2023

