Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says his security detail driver exhibited ‘bad judgment’

CLEVELAND — On Monday afternoon, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb made his first public comment about a car crash he was involved in last Thursday morning, issuing a short statement in which he said the driver of his security detail exhibited “bad judgment” and “his actions are not something I condone.” The mayor took responsibility and apologized.

That two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East 12th Street and Superior Avenue after the mayor's vehicle turned on its lights and drove through an intersection during a red light, according to both eyewitness accounts and video obtained by News 5.

Security camera footage captures crash involving Mayor Justin Bibb

The mayor was seen with a cut on his head and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The driver of the vehicle that had the right of way also appeared to be injured but was able to walk away from the crash.

Eyewitness Eric Blair described the violent collision: “It sounded real horrible. It sound like a bomb had went off.”

Mayor Justin Bibb involved in car crash

On Friday, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd told News 5’s Jonathan Walsh that upon initial review of available video , the mayor’s driver activated his emergency lights outside of department policy.

Todd, who was working Thursday, personally responded to the scene of the accident.

Cleveland police chief says preliminary information reveals mayor's driver broke emergency response policy

The mayor's driver faces a range of penalties, from a verbal warning to a three-day suspension.

Read the mayor’s full statement: