Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb shows support for Starbucks workers attempting to unionize

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was out in the community Friday showing his support for workers at a Cleveland Starbucks, who recently filed a petition to unionize.

Bibb visited the Starbucks coffee shop located at 1374 W. 6th Street in Cleveland, letting the workers know he supports their efforts and ordering a coffee with the name "In Solidarity" that was noted on his cup.

"Proud to stand in solidarity with Workers United at the West 6th Starbucks. #UnionStrong," Bibb wrote on Twitter.

Proud to stand in solidarity with Workers United at the West 6th Starbucks. #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/R4UjZLW13K — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@BibbForCLE) January 14, 2022

On Monday, workers at the store petitioned the National Labor Relation Board (NLRB) for unionization, pushing to become the coffee chain's first union store in Ohio. The Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United said that an "overwhelming majority" of workers at the store signed union authorization cards.

The movement of the Starbucks Workers United has been seen across the country, with stores unionizing in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Buffalo, among other cities.

Bibb has started his work as Cleveland's new mayor quickly, getting out in the community to listen to the needs of residents and aiming to improve some long-awaited areas of need, including the West Side Market.

