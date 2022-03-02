Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb to deliver commencement speech at Case Western Reserve University

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will deliver the commencement speech at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) on Sunday, May 15 at the Veale Convocation, Recreation and Athletic Center, the university announced Wednesday.

Four years after receiving his JD and MBA degrees from CWRU, Bibb will also give remarks to the law class of 2022.

“The JD/MBA degrees I received from CWRU helped strengthen my belief that I could one day lead our city,” Bibb said. “I look forward to returning to campus and sharing words of wisdom to inspire the next generation of leaders.”

At 34, Bibb became the city’s second-youngest mayor when he took office this year.

“We are deeply honored that Mayor Bibb has agreed to speak at our ceremonies this spring,” President Eric W. Kaler said. “A Cleveland native who studied law and business here, he brings a unique perspective on how academic experiences can influence graduates’ subsequent pursuits.”

Bibb mostly grew up in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. He attended Trinity High school in Garfield Heights and went on to American University where he received a degree in urban studies. While at American, he interned with then Sen. Barack Obama. He spent a year at the London School of Economics.

The law school’s diploma ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Severance Hall. The university’s commencement begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15, in the Veale Convocation, Recreation and Athletic Center.

