Cleveland mayor's grandson Frank Q. Jackson shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Jackson's defense attorney and Cleveland police.

News 5 crews were on scene Sunday night on the city's East Side where Cleveland police and Mayor Jackson were present. Jackson arrived on the scene with Chief Calvin Williams at about 11 p.m. Jackson left after midnight.

Cleveland police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street around 9:10 p.m.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Crime scene investigators were seen taking several apparent pieces of evidence from a dumpster at the scene, as well as a red dirt bike.

No further details were provided but police ask anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

On Monday morning, Cleveland City Council released the following statement:

We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night.



Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice.

Jackson, 24, has been at the center of numerous criminal charges over the past several years, being charged with his first felony in 2017 for knowingly concealing a weapon in his vehicle.

Since 2019, Jackson has faced weapons charges, drug abuse charges, aggravated menacing and aggravated disorderly conduct charges in addition to charges for allegedly attacking a woman in June 2019.

More on Jackson's history in Cleveland can be found by clicking here.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

