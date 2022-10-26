Watch Now
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo gorilla turns 1

It's Kayembe's first birthday!
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 08:15:36-04

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the first-ever gorilla born in the history of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Kayembe, turns one!

The zoo is releasing a children's book called "Baby K's Big Day" to celebrate.

The book is available online here.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill has spent the last six months preparing for this day by reading tons of books to his son Miles.

He decided to take his skills to do the zoo and be the first to read Kayembe his very own book.

The zoo is encouraging other visitors to do the same by sitting on a bench near the gorilla exhibit and reading to Kayembe while he plays around.

