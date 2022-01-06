Cleveland Metropolitan School District returning to in-person learning next week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Thursday students will return to in-person learning starting on Monday, Jan. 10.

"My team and I have continued to monitor both the city’s and the district’s reported positive cases of COVID and exposures requiring quarantining. We have seen a significant reduction in cases reported to both the city and the district," Gordon said. "Likewise, with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining. Therefore, all CMSD schools will return to in person instruction beginning Monday, January 10."

Students, staff and guests in the district will still be required to wear a mask.

"It is also important to complete a self-check for any flu-like symptoms and to stay home if you are sick. In addition, I strongly encourage students and staff to take advantage of the free, voluntary weekly COVID testing being implemented in schools across the district as another way to identify and stop COVID cases quickly. See your school’s health professional for more information about this free weekly testing," Gordon said.

The district will continue to monitor the city and the school district's COVID-19 data daily and will reassess the situation as things change.

"I ask that you remain prepared for the possibility of remote learning in the event that we need to make any quick adjustments with your child’s class or school based on the rapidly changing data in our community," Gordon said.

You can watch Gordon's full announcement in the player below:

Case numbers

Cleveland

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 73,218 COVID-19 cases in Cleveland since the pandemic began. More than 650 people have been hospitalized in the last month and more than 4,300 have been hospitalized total. Twenty-three people in Cleveland have died from COVID-19 in the last 30 days.

Cuyahoga County

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there has been 241,253 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic bagan. More than 11,000 people have been hospitalized and more than 2,864 people have died.

Ohio

There has been a total of 2,132,266 cases of COVID-19 across the state since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 19,442 more cases have been reported. Nearly 99,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized since the start, and more than 450 have been hospitalized in the last day. Fourty-three people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, the ODH reported.

Ohio Department of Health

Vaccines

Statewide, 6.4 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine. More than 2.8 million Ohioans have received a booster shot, according to the ODH.

