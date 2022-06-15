Cleveland Metropolitan School District votes 'no' to arm school staffers next year

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District voted no to House Bill 99 which would allow teachers and other staffers to have guns in schools.

At a board meeting Tuesday, CSMD passed a vote stating that employees who are not working as safety or security officers would not be allowed to have guns within schools.

Board members such as Dr. Lisa Thomas think this legislation is not the solution to prevent violence within schools.

“To think that fighting fire with fire is good public policy is ludicrous in my mind,” said Thomas. “I’m very happy at the local level we are taking action.”

Governor Mike DeWine said the curriculum will be completed this summer, and school boards will be able to select staff members to send to training. Some of these could be armed by mid-fall.

