Cleveland Museum of Art hosts 32nd annual Chalk Festival

CLEVELAND — After holding its annual Chalk Festival virtually last year, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosted its 32nd annual event in person Saturday.

The festival, which was started in 1990, invites community members to join professional artists to create masterpieces along the walkways in the museum's Fine Arts Garden.

Tickets to the festival included a walkway square and a 12-color box of chalk.

During the festival, guests enjoyed live music on the lawn and the opportunity to help professional chalk artist Bruno Casiano create a work of art together.

Other artists at the festival included Anna Arnold, Wendy Mahon and Jerome White.

The Chalk Festival was inspired by Renaissance tradition in Italy where beggars used chalk to replicate works of Raphael and others on the plazas outside of the area cathedrals.

Passersby and other guests just there to observe the art were able to do so for free.

