Cleveland Museum of Art opening the south doors for the season on Friday

CLEVELAND — It’s officially spring at the Fine Arts Garden when the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) opens the south doors of the museum’s historic 1916 building. On Friday, the museum is opening the doors to the public.

The opening of the south doors marks the start of spring at the museum. With the opening of the doors and warmer temperatures in our future, visitors are encouraged to stroll through the museum’s outdoor campus.

Visitors walking out the south doors will be met with the Fine Arts Garden, which was masterfully created by the firm of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s famous Central Park.

Kaylyn Hlavaty Wade Lagoon in front of Cleveland Museum of Art.

A selection of statues lines the path of the Fine Arts Garden. You can find the Twelve Signs of the Zodiac, Edith Barretto Stevens Parsons’ “Turtle Baby” and Malvina Hoffman’s “Boy and Panther Club.”

And every year, the garden’s lush Japanese cherry trees surrounding Wade Lagoon bring visitors from near and far.

The CMA’s current hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays.

Face masks are no longer required inside the museum.

