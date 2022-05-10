Cleveland Museum of Art's highly anticipated Solstice event returns this summer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art's annual summer festival, Solstice 2022, returns this year to University Circle.

Solstice 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 11 p.m.

The energy-filled night of music and art features multiple groups performing simultaneously on two stages.

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art. Solstice, an annual celebration of arts and music, take place at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Throughout the evening, visitors can enjoy free admission to the special exhibition “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion." In addition, the museum’s permanent collection galleries will be open late into the night.

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art. Solstice, an annual celebration of arts and music, take place at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The museum announced the lineup as follows:

2022 Solstice Artist Lineup

Tatiana Eva-Marie has consistently delighted audiences with her buoyant style and effervescent personality and charmingly carries the Django Reinhardt vintage jazz legacy forward. A Brooklyn-based bandleader, singer, author and actress, Tatiana Eva-Marie is best known for her work with the Avalon Jazz Band and was recently included in a list of rising jazz stars by Vanity Fair magazine. Though her interests have led her to explore a wide range of musical styles, from 1930s pop to modern jazz, Tatiana Eva-Marie’s singing is always inspired by her own French and Gypsy heritage; a love for the Parisian art scene of the 1920s through the 1960s; a fascination with New Orleans Jazz; and a deep connection to the Great American Songbook. She will start her performance in the VIP tent, then move to the general stage.

Plena Libre brilliantly infuses the “plena and bomba” Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms with other Caribbean rhythms in their traditional and contemporary compositions, creating an electrifying stage performance. Featuring three vocalists singing in lush three-part harmonies—with an aggressive, tight, yet sensitive style, which balances the traditional with the contemporary, the global and the local—Plena Libre produces a brand of music and live performance that captivates the multicultural audience, inviting all to dance and to listen to their sound. Plena Libre has recorded with notable musicians, like pianist Eddie Palmieri, Papo Lucca and Nestor Torres, among others.

Underground System, one of the most dynamic groups to emerge from New York City this decade, continues to reinvent their brand of global dance music, remaining a force determined to re-create, redefine, and reconstruct. The journey from humble beginnings—taking the purist approach to interpreting Fela Kuti’s musical style to an authentically original, internationally touring indie dance band—is a story just starting to be told. The production and release of 2018’s debut LP What Are You (Soul Clap Records) proved to be the springboard that set the group in motion. Recontextualizing and breathing fresh life into elements of Afrobeat, dance punk, disco and electronic music, the album was received with international acclaim.

Inside the museum, DJs in the Ames Family Atrium will provide a marathon master class on funk and soul: DJ Darrick Grant, local legend and host of WCSB 89.3 FM’s Eclectic Soul, and DJ Dante Carfagna, consummate collector of 45s, crate-digger extraordinaire and author of the definitive Soul Music of Ohio, just published by the Numero Group.

Cleveland Museum of Art members will receive advanced access to tickets beginning Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

If tickets are still available after the member presale, the general public can purchase tickets on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Member and public tickets are $100, with a limit of four.

The all-inclusive ticket covers food and beverages, including beer, wine and canned cocktails. Solstice is for 21 and older.

Click here to purchase tickets.

