Cleveland Museum of Natural History welcomes 2 new otters, Atticus and Emmett

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History welcomed two male North American otters from Louisiana earlier this month.

Atticus and Emmett, estimated to be 5 years old, came from Louisiana on May 11. The museum said the two have lived together, but it is uncertain if they are siblings.

The otter pair will spend time acclimating to their new home at the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center and Woods Garden, along with getting used to their care team and museum visitors.

Visitors may be able to see the new otters on display. When they are off exhibit, the museum’s other otters, Linus and Calvin, will be on view.

“These two beautiful otters will enhance the experiences offered in the Perkins Wildlife Center,” said Sonia Winner, the Museum’s president & CEO. “With their playful personalities, they are sure to engage and delight our visitors.”

