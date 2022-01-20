Cleveland officials, community groups serve lunch and prayer to 5th District officers

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland and local community groups joined forces to support the men and women of the Cleveland Police Department's 5th District.

They brought them lunch and prayers Thursday as they continue to mourn the loss of Officer Shane Bartek. Bartek was off-duty when he was shot and killed during a carjacking in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. He served in the 5th District.

The city’s community relations board has teamed up with local community groups since the beginning of the pandemic to feed first responders and front-line workers. Organizations involved include The Jeff Brown Show, Hope Haven, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild and McDonald’s.

“It heals your heart. I mean, there's no way you're not going to eat the macaroni and cheese and the spaghetti and everything and not feel the love that went in it,” said Dr. Yvonne Pointer with Hope Haven.

Officers said the love is felt and appreciated.

“When we have the blessings for them to actually come and give us food and to care for us, some people even give us donuts which they usually say we like, we’re grateful, we’re all grateful for it,” said 5th District Officer Ta-lor Payne.

