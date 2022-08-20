Cleveland church organization holds peace walk to fight against violence

CLEVELAND — Inside the four walls of Trinity Outreach Ministries at East 71and Woodland Avenue, Dr. Andrew Clark said his ministry isn’t limited to the sanctuary. Friday night he said he planned to push away violence.

“Our push is always outside of the four walls of the church,” said Clark.

Many of the crime scenes we’ve reported on lately, including some this week alone have created a sense of fear in the community, Clark and the Federation of Network Ministries are fighting against it.

“Today there seems to be a type of mood in the city that feels like we’re in the war left and right from the young to the old are being shot down,” said Clark.

Clark along with other ministers marched from East 71 and Woodland Avenue to East 55 and Woodland Avenue, calling for an end to so much of the violence and calling people that they encounter during their walk closer to God.

Clark said it is their 10 year doing this.

“I believe someone is going to change their hearts tonight, someone watching us and seeing us and viewing us are going to change their hearts in terms of doing something reckless,” said Clark.

“We have found statistically when we’ve done these marches throughout the years, we had found a slight decrease in crime that day because people are focused on love and peace and making the right choices,” said Deborah Watson.

This violence is affecting everyone young and old in the community, which is why this organization is hopeful that their walk will change neighborhoods and lives.

“I am facing families and children on an ongoing basis who are dealing with stress and conflict and just a number of factors that are impacting their lives,” said Watson.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.