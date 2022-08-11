Cleveland passes 'Pay to Stay' ordinance to protect renters from eviction

CLEVELAND — This week, Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance designed to protect renters from being evicted for paying rent late or not being able to pay the entire amount.

Cleveland city ordinance 484.2022, known as "Pay to Stay," protects tenants two ways.

The first is that rental assistance vouchers will be available and, according to the city, will guarantee "payment of past due rent, reasonable rent fees and court costs."

The new ordinance will also limit late fees tenants face. Landlords will be limited to charging $25 or 5% of monthly rent. Additionally, the ordinance accomplishes the following:

Codifies a legal defense for tenants in housing court.

Prevents displacement of women, children and families, and increases stability.

Decreases homeless system costs.

Levels the playing field of protections affording to homeowners ("Right to cure mortgage delinquencies.")

According to the city, Ohio was just one of five states that allowed landlords to initiate an eviction if a tenant was just a day late or a dollar short of paying rent.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.