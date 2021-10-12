Cleveland Planning Commission to consider proposal for new 300-unit apartment building in the Flats

CLEVELAND — There could be a new apartment building coming to the West Bank of the Flats aimed at providing homes for working professionals. The project is called "Silverhills at Thunderbird."

The Cleveland Planning Commission will review a schematic proposal Tuesday from Dimit Architects about the project. It's set for further review by the planning commission on Nov. 5.

According to the firm, the project would be located on the Scranton Peninsula on Center Road. The project would consist of one five-story building and four three-story carriage-type flats.

Proposed tenant and visitor parking for the apartments would be a five-story, 310-space garage. The carriage flats will have garages built in.

"We seek to create a walkable community, capitalizing on the short distance to downtown Cleveland and the natural amenities of the walking trails and Tremont Towpath," the firm said in its project description letter.

According to the firm, its "target resident demographic" would consist of "young professionals, approximately 23 to 30 years of age, who work downtown and are seeking a walkable and well-connected neighborhood."

The apartment building will house one and two-bedroom homes. Additionally, some units will have dens to "support the growing work from home movement."

The apartments would range from 600 to 1,100 square feet.

The project is also designed to take advantage of green space and sustainability.

"Sustainability features on this property include native plants in landscaping to preserve soil quality and promote natural biodiversity, secure bicycle storage within the building, and electric charging spaces for cars in the garage structure. We also have a robust allotment for green spaces, including the courtyards which will simulate a parklike setting within the complex," the firm wrote.

RELATED: Two buildings slated for demolition with work starting as early as Monday for Irishtown Bend project

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.