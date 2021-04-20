Cleveland police asking for help identifying crew believed to have committed 8 carjackings in 4 days

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for information from the public on a string of recent carjackings that happened in a four-day period.

Police said the eight aggravated car robberies happened between Friday, April 16 through Monday, April 19, mainly in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Cleveland Division of Police. Police investigating a string of carjackings in Cleveland.

Investigators believe the same group of individuals, believed to be between 3 to 4 people, are involved.

All the individuals suspected in the robberies are in their early 20s, police said. Beyond that, police did not provide detailed descriptions of the individuals.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact police at 216-623-5218.

