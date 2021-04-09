Cleveland police detective assigned to Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit charged with domestic violence

CLEVELAND — A veteran Cleveland police officer was charged earlier this week with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, the city revealed in a Friday afternoon news dump.

The officer, Raul Atanacio, 39, was charged on Tuesday in Parma.

He was hired in 2007 and is currently a detective in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.

Atanacio has been placed on restricted duty and will have no contact with the public, authorities said.

According to Cleveland police, after his case is adjudicated, he will undergo an administrative review.

Details about the alleged incident weren't released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.