Cleveland police hiring 100 crossing guards for the school year

CLEVELAND — As a new school year begins, the Cleveland Division of Police is accepting applications for school crossing guards that will help students safely cross the street during the morning and afternoon.

Compensation is $20.50 per day and employees are eligible for health care through the city of Cleveland.

A spokesperson for the department said approximately 100 crossing guards are needed.

Interested applicants can directly contact police at 216-623-5080.

Applicant requirements include:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be able to work the required hours on school days

Must be able to lift at least 35 pounds (the weight of a small child)

Must pass a background check

Must pass a drug screening

Once an applicant is hired, there is a required orientation and training session that must be completed. Crossing guards are also required to attend an annual paid in-service.

