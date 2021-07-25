Cleveland police investigating 12 shootings, 3 homicides in 72 hours

CLEVELAND — Cleveland saw yet another surge in gun violence over the weekend as Cleveland police investigate 12 total shootings and three homicides from Thursday evening to Sunday.

Thursday, July 22

4:53 p.m

Officers were called to the 9600 block of Aetna Road for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old male in the street and a 19-year-old male in a nearby abandoned church, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where one died the next day.

Preliminary information indicates that the two victims were inside of the church filming a music video when unknown individuals entered the church and began shooting.

11:42 p.m.

Just before midnight, a shooting occurred in the area of Interstate 90 west and West 117th Street involving Cleveland police officers.

Police said someone in a vehicle shot at officers and struck the police car.

No officers were injured and the shooter fled the scene.

Friday, July 23

1:26 a.m.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of West 104th Street for report of a shooting.

Once on scene, a 42-year-old man was found with graze wound to his head from a gunshot. The man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS.

12 p.m.

Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 2300 block of East 90th Street for report of a man shot. EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating, officers were told a woman had talked to dispatch and said she shot the man. Police said it was determined the man and woman have a child together and the woman had a protection order against the man.

On Friday, a domestic violence incident occurred between the two with the man reportedly assaulting the woman and the woman then shooting the man.

No arrests have been made at this time as the facts of the case are being presented to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

9:06 p.m.

A man who had been shot walked into South Pointe Hospital Friday evening, reporting the incident had occurred at Kerruish Park.

No additional information was provided.

Unknown time

At some point Friday night, a 42-year-old man was shot in the area of East 116th Street and Kinsman Road.

The man was transported with a gunshot wound to University Hospitals by private auto.

Saturday, July 24

1:41 a.m.

Early Saturday morning EMS transported a 29-year-old man to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to the left calf and a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left upper hip.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of East 78th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

3 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was transported from the 3800 block of East 142nd Street to University Hospitals in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police are investigating to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

3:26 a.m.

A 26-year-old man arrived at South Pointe Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh. He was transported by private auto.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of East 142nd Street and Harvard Avenue.

Sunday, July 25

12:50 a.m.

Officers were called to the area of East115th Street and Forest Avenue for report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the Chillie’s Beverage and Deli parking lot. He was transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

An unidentified male was also found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and a gun underneath his body. The male was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates there was an exchange of gunfire between the man who died and an unknown person or persons. The 44-year-old man was walking out of the convenience store when he was caught in the crossfire.

1:48 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was transported by private auto to Cleveland Clinic with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of East 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

2:46 a.m.

A man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot in the back in the area of West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue.

All of the shootings remain under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.