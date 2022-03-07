Cleveland police investigating 3 separate homicides that occurred in the city Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating three separate homicides that occurred Saturday between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m.

3:33 a.m.

The first homicide occurred in the 12300 block of Parkhill Avenue on the southeast side of the city. Officers were called to the scene to assist EMS with a suspicious death they had responded to.

Once on scene, officers learned that a 45-year-old man has been found unresponsive in a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene, where they found a gunshot wound to the man's body.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was in the driveway of his residence when a group of unknown males exited a vehicle and approached the man before running back to their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

7:20 p.m.

The second homicide occurred in the area of East 141st Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland's South-Collinwood neighborhood. Officers were called to the scene in response to a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a crashed vehicle with a 40-year-old man inside. The man was found to have multiple gunshot wounds to the body and officers rendered aid to the man while awaiting EMS to arrive.

EMS transported the man to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that a 43-year-old man later arrived at Euclid Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm and was also involved in the shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 40-year-old man who was killed and the 43-year-old man who was injured were both in a parked car in the 900 block of East 141st Street when an unknown man walked up to the passenger's side of the car and opened fire, striking the men.

7:56 p.m.

The third homicide occurred in the 10600 block of Amor Avenue in the city's Glenville neighborhood. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding on the sidewalk.

Once on scene, officers found a 39-year-old man on the sidewalk around the corner in the 900 block of East 105th Street. EMS transported the man to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the homicide unit then were called to the scene and began their initial investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides that occurred on Saturday and no persons of interest have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding any of the three incidents from the weekend is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Police said that a reward of up to $5,000 may be available in all three incidents.

