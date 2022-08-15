Cleveland police investigating death of 21YO man, others injured during shooting at a pool party on Saturday

CLEVELAND — One man is dead and four other people were injured following a shooting at a pool party in Cleveland on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Bessemer Avenue for a shooting, which is located near the Garden Valley neighborhood.

During the party, a fight took place and shots were fired by two unknown people, according to police.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the chest and was later taken to University Hospitals where he was declared dead.

Four other people were shot during the incident:

22-year-old man shot in the ear

24-year-old man shot in the foot

24-year-old man shot in the leg

15-year-old girl shot in the leg

No suspects have been identified.

This remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-25-CRIME.

