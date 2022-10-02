Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at Euclid Avenue and Green Road, in the Euclid-Green neighborhood, around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Cleveland Police list his age as 18. EMS says he was 25. We have reached out to CPD to clarify.

During a preliminary investigation, the shooting “may be connected to a felonious assault shooting incident” that occurred earlier in the day on Saturday at the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue, the release said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given by calling Crimstoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

